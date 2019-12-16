Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols calls for ‘fresh start’ following UK election

December 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “A lot of damage has been done over the past few years,” the cardinal archbishop of Westminster said following the United Kingdom general election. “It has been toxic, dominated by blame. We have to put that behind us, look each other in the eye and see the good in the other.”

