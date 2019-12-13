Catholic World News

Avoid condescension toward those in need, Pope says

December 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on December 13 to French representatives of groups involved in the Divine Mercy devotion, Pope Francis said that true Christian charity entails respect for, and solidarity with, the people in need—never treating them with condescension.

