Catholic World News

Chaldean patriarch calls for muted Christmas celebrations in Iraq

December 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: “It’s not normal to celebrate our joy and happiness while others are dying,” said Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, referring to the killing of hundreds of demonstrators.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!