‘Avoid ecumenical Christmas celebrations during the Advent season,’ Indonesian archbishop advises

December 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “A number of Catholics attend many ecumenical Christmas celebrations held by clans from early December,” said Archbishop Kornelius Sipayung of Medan. “This has seen the number of Catholics attending Christmas Masses decrease significantly because people become tired of going to many Christmas celebrations.”

