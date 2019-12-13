Catholic World News
Austrian bishop joins Archbishop Viganò in denouncing pro-LGBT concert at Vienna cathedral
December 13, 2019
» Continue to this story on LifeSite News
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Andreas Laun, OSFS, 77, is the retired auxiliary bishop of Salzburg.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
