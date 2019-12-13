Catholic World News

CDF official: No link between celibacy or homosexuality and pedophilia

December 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: While denying a link between homosexuality and pedophilia, Father Jordi Bertomeu Farnos, an official of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, said that “a certain homosexual subculture typical of some clerical groups and present in certain seminaries or novitiates, with the consequent tolerance of active homosexual behaviors, may lead to pederasty.” The priest also criticized the notion that clerical celibacy was a medieval innovation; instead, he said, scholars have shown that it dates from the time of the Gospels.

