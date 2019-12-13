Catholic World News

Pope marks 50th anniversary of priestly ordination

December 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1936, the future Pope Francis entered the Society of Jesus in 1958 and was ordained to the priesthood on December 13, 1969. Archbishop José Gómez of Los Angeles, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, called for prayers for the Pope.

