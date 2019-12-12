Catholic World News

Pope thanks Congregation for clear guidance in recognition of saints

December 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The witness of the blesseds and saints enlightens us, attracts us, and also challenges us,” Pope Francis said during a December 12 audience with the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. The Pontiff said that the work of the Congregation, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year, “makes it possible to clear the field of any ambiguity or doubt” in the recognition of saints.

