Catholic World News

Kidnapped priests released in Nigeria

December 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Two Catholic priests who were kidnapped in southern Nigeria last week have been released. Fathers Joseph Nweke and Felix Efobi were seized on December 6. Their captors demanded bail, but authorities of the Awka diocese say that no payment was made to the captors before the priests were released unharmed. Kidnappings of priests have plagued the region, becoming more common this year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!