Catholic World News

German Catholics complete final preparations for ‘synodal way’

December 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “Our bishops’ conference verified the issues—authority, participation, the separation of powers, sexual morality, the priestly form of life, women in Church services and orders—and wishes to face these issues, especially because a vast number of believers await this,” said Matthias Kopp, the bishops’ spokesman.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!