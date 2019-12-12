Catholic World News

Mexico’s nuncio offers his email address for abuse reports

December 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Franco Coppola said that while he cannot “conduct an investigation or take measures, what I have tried to do is facilitate the victim’s access to the competent Church authority, whether on the level of the diocese, religious superior, or the Holy See, accompanying the victim in his search for justice.”

