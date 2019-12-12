Catholic World News

2 men enter Belgian basilica, make death threats against worshippers

December 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on Brussels Times

CWN Editor's Note: Consecrated in 1935, the National Basilica of the Sacred Heart (photograph) is located in Koekelberg, a suburb of Brussels.

