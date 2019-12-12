Catholic World News

‘10 facts about atheists’

December 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on Pew Forum

CWN Editor's Note: 4% of Americans now describe themselves as atheist (up from 2% in 2009), and the typical American atheist is a 34-year-old white man. Western and Central Europeans are far more likely to describe themselves as atheist, with the percentage highest in the Czech Republic (25%), Belgium (19%), Denmark (16%), France (15%), and Slovakia (15%).

