Catholic schools are an important issue in British election, bishop says

December 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The future existence of Catholic schools should be uncontroversial,” said Bishop Marcus Stock of Leeds. “However, we know this is not the case. Nationally, there are a number of organizations campaigning either to end the provision of schools in England which have a religious character or to transform the curriculum in such a way that it would remove the ability of Catholic schools to maintain their specific ethos.”

