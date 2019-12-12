Catholic World News

Pope recalls suffering of Ukrainian Catholics under Soviet rule

December 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Byzantine-rite Eparchy of Mukachevo “is the mother of many martyrs, who with their own blood confirmed their fidelity to Christ, to the Catholic Church, and to the Bishop of Rome,” Pope Francis said in a December 11 audience marking the 30th anniversary of the emergence of the eparchy from hiding. “In particular, let us remember the Blessed Martyr Bishop Teodor Romzha, who in the darkest moments of your history was able to guide God’s people with evangelical wisdom and courage.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!