Vatican officials used complicated financial deals to hide bank bailout

December 11, 2019

Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican officials made a complicated series of financial transfers in order to shore up a failing Italian hospital, the National Catholic Register explains in an investigative report. Lay consultants working on the deal—which was rejected by the Vatican bank and strongly opposed by Cardinal George Pell—earned lucrative commissions for their work in arranging the deal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

