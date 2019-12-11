Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal holds ‘brainstorming meeting’ with staff of World Council of Churches

December 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: 350 Protestant and Orthodox communities are members of the World Council of Churches. The theme of the meeting, hosted by the president of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, was “Serving a Wounded Humanity: Towards Interreligious Solidarity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

