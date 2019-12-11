Catholic World News

US commission raises alarm about speech laws that restrict religious freedom in Africa

December 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The US Commission on International Religious Freedom has released a report examining “Apostasy, Blasphemy, and Hate Speech Laws in Africa: Implications for Freedom of Religion or Belief.”

