Catholic World News

Vatican hosts symposium on palliative care and elderly mental health

December 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Pontifical Academy for Life

CWN Editor's Note: In partnership with the Qatar-based World Innovation Summit for Health and the British Medical Journal, the Pontifical Academy of Life is hosting a symposium devoted to “Christian, Islamic and medical perspectives on ethics and palliative care,” among other topics.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!