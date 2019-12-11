Catholic World News

Peoria bishop announces novena ‘to remove all obstacles’ to Archbishop Sheen’s beatification

December 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I know how deeply saddened we all are about the postponement of the beatification of Fulton Sheen,” said Bishop Daniel Jenky, CSC. “But in these turbulent times when our faith is being tested – which even Fulton Sheen prophesied about – we need to remain faithful to prayer like Archbishop Sheen.”

