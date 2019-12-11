Catholic World News

Pastor of nation’s largest parish placed on leave

December 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Patrick Hoare, pastor of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Charlotte, has been accused of sexually abusing a minor 25 years ago—long before his ordination to the priesthood in 2007. “Please understand administrative leave is standard procedure under our policy and does not imply guilt,” said Bishop Peter Jugis.

