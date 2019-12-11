Catholic World News

California attorney general subpoenas all the state’s dioceses

December 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In May, Attorney General Xavier Becerra launched an investigation into whether California dioceses reported allegations of child sexual abuse to civil authorities.

