Take additional steps to eliminate nuclear weapons, Vatican diplomat urges

December 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “My Delegation urges governments possessing nuclear weapons to reconsider any plans to ‘modernize’ nuclear capabilities, whether for missiles, aircraft, submarines, or warheads,” said Archbishop Bernardito Auza. “These developments risk expanding instead of reducing the role of nuclear weapons in global security. The Holy See also strongly urges all governments concerned to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).”

