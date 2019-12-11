Catholic World News

Be courageous in peace negotiations with Russia, Ukrainian Catholic leader tells nation’s president

December 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Since 2014, over 10,000 people have been killed in the War in Donbass; 1.4 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced, and 925,000 have left the country. “Russia has its own interests, the rich countries of the West have their own interests,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. “We cannot, in those negotiations, abandon our desire to be a free, independent state that has chosen its path of development.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!