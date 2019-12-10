Catholic World News

German bishop accused of defrauding elderly woman

December 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Johannes Bündgens, an auxiliary of the Aachen diocese, faces criminal charges for allegedly taking over $140,000 from an elderly woman. Bishop Helmut Dieser, the head of the Aachen diocese, said that he was “shocked” by the accusation. Bishop Bündgens has been removed from pastoral responsibilities while the criminal investigation proceeds.

