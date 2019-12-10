Catholic World News

US priests describe turmoil amid sex abuse crisis

December 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “There’s no doubt these men coming forward are facing what will be a very stressful life,” said the Father Thomas Berg, vice rector of St. Joseph’s Seminary (Archdiocese of New York). “We must be sure they have the skill set or will be able to develop it. On top of that, in some places, you don’t have a sense that their bishop supports them. In plenty of dioceses, priests are essentially treated as outside contractors — there’s a lack of a genuinely caring relationship.”

