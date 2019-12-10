Catholic World News

Indonesian Papuans call on Pope, other Christians to recognize their plight

December 10, 2019

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Papua (map) is Indonesia’s largest province. It is located on the same island as Papua New Guinea, which gained its independence in 1975.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!