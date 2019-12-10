Catholic World News

New Vatican Publishing House series has ‘strong ecumenical vision’

December 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On December 9, the Vatican Publishing House officially launched the “Exchange of Gifts” series, for which Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow have written forewords.

