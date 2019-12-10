Catholic World News

Chinese authorities sentence Protestant leader to prison, take away children of Christian couple

December 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Early Rain Covenant Church is an evangelical home church in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province (map).

