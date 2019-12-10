Catholic World News

A seminary is a house of prayer, study, and communion, Pope tells Bologna seminarians

December 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis also spoke of “the four attitudes of closeness of diocesan priests … Proximity to God, closeness to the bishop, closeness to the presbytery, among you, and closeness to the people of God. If one of these is missing, the priest will not work and will slowly slip into the perversion of clericalism or attitudes of rigidity. Where there is clericalism, there is corruption, and where there is rigidity, under rigidity, there are serious problems.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

