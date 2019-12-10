Catholic World News

New VP of John Paul II Institute meets with Pope

December 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The new vice president, Msgr. Gilfredo Marengo, is a Humanae Vitae scholar who has long been associated with the Institute. In 2017, Pope Francis gave the Institute a new name and focus.

