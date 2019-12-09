Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen says Secretary of State shut critics out of China discussion

December 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In an op-ed published in the Washington Post, Cardinal Joseph Zen has stepped up his criticism of the Vatican’s Secretary of State, charged that Cardinal Pietro Parolin shut out critics of his approach to Beijing. “For the sake of dialogue with China, he eliminated the internal dialogue among ourselves,” Cardinal Zen complained.

