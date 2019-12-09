Catholic World News

Pope Francis names Manila’s Cardinal Tagle ‘red pope’

December 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis named Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, 62, as prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, which is responsible for the appointment of bishops in mission territories. Cardinal Tagle succeeds Cardinal Fernando Filoni, 73, the congregation’s prefect since 2011. Cardinal Filoni, in turn, was appointed the new Grand Master of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, succeeding Cardinal Edwin O’Brien, 80.

