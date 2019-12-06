Catholic World News

Vatican investment in Elton John biopic?

December 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: According to the Italian daily Corriere della Sera, funds contributed to the Peter’s Pence collection were invested in the production of Rocketman, the film biography of homosexual entertainer Elton John. The paper reports that Vatican funds also went into the production of Men in Black: International.

