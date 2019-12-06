Catholic World News

German bishop faces embezzlement charge

December 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: A German bishop who is under investigation on embezzlement charges has taken a leave from his pastoral duties. Bishop Johannes Buendgens, an auxiliary of the Aachen diocese, has been accused of accepting over €125,000 ($140,000) from a man who was no longer legally competent.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!