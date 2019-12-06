Catholic World News

Diocese of Rochester confirms it requested Archbishop Sheen beatification delay

December 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: On December 3, the Diocese of Peoria announced that the Vatican was postponing Archbishop Fulton Sheen’s beatification. Subsequently reporting linked the delay with a forthcoming report by New York’s attorney general on the handling of sex-abuse complaints by bishops in the state.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!