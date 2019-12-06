Catholic World News
Cleveland priest arrested in child pornography probe
December 06, 2019
» Continue to this story on Akron Beacon Journal
CWN Editor's Note: Father Robert McWilliams, 39, was ordained in 2017.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
