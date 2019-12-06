Catholic World News

Video released for Pope’s monthly prayer intention

December 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s December prayer intention is “that every country may determine to take the necessary measures to make the future of children, especially those who suffer, a priority.” In the video, Pope Francis comments, “Every child who is marginalized, abused, abandoned, without schooling, or without medical care, is a cry that rises up to God. In each of them is Christ, who came to our world as a defenseless child; it is Christ who looks at us through the eyes of each of these children.”

