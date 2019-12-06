Catholic World News

Reflecting on crèche and Christmas tree, Pope calls for ‘effective decisions’ to protect our common home

December 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “Today’s meeting offers me the opportunity to renew my encouragement to your people, who last year suffered a devastating natural disaster, with the destruction of entire wooded areas,” the Pope said to members of delegations from Trentino and Veneto, who donated the Christmas tree and the Nativity display in St. Peter’s Square (video). “These are events that alarm us, they are warning signs that creation sends us, and that ask us to take effective decisions immediately for the protection of our common home.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!