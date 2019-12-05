Catholic World News

Vatican Christmas tree illuminated

December 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Christmas tree in St. Peter’s Square was illuminated on December 5, and the Nativity scene unveiled. Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, the president of the governorate of Vatican City, presided at the tree-lighting ceremony. Later Pope Francis met with representatives of Italy’s Triveneto region, who donated the tree this year, to thank them.

