Vatican diplomat lauds ‘beneficial globalization,’ criticizes ‘narrow partisan or nationalistic policies’

December 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: “Globalization can be a constructive means for bringing peoples together, sharing knowledge and technology, engaging in mutually beneficial trade, and cooperating to solve common problems, including mass migration,” said Archbishop Bernardito Auza. “This kind of beneficial globalization should be promoted and supported by multilateral efforts.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

