New potential abuse payouts could surpass $4 billion

December 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The brief report notes that “New York state opened its one-year window allowing sex abuse claims no matter how old, and already hundreds of lawsuits have been filed. A two-year window in New Jersey opens this week, then a three-year window in California opens in the new year that allows triple damages if the Church tried to cover up the abuse.”

