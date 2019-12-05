Catholic World News

Former Buffalo bishop: ‘My decision to retire early was made freely and voluntarily’

December 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop Richard Malone on December 4 and named Bishop Edward Scharfenberger of Albany as apostolic administrator.

