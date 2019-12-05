Catholic World News

Tucson’s bishop opposes ‘remain in Mexico’ migrant policy

December 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Migrant Protection Protocol, implemented by the Department of Homeland Security, “is a policy that does not provide protection to these most vulnerable people and in fact has placed them in significant danger in cities that cannot adequately assist them,” Bishop Edward Weisenburger said in a statement.

