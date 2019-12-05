Catholic World News

Poland’s Solidarity union has ‘played an inspiring role,’ Pope says on 40th anniversary of its founding

December 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The trade union, led by Lech Walesa, played an important role in the events leading to the fall of Communism in Poland (Encyclopaedia Britannica article).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

