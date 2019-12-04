Catholic World News

Chaldean Patriarch cancels public Christmas celebrations

December 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Sako has announced that there will be no public celebrations of Christmas in the patriarchate, as a sign of sympathy for the hundreds of people who have been killed during protests against the Iraqi government. The patriarchate will not hold traditional Christmas receptions, and trees will not be decorated, this year.

