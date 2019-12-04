Catholic World News

Daleiden sues Planned Parenthood doctor for defamation

December 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: David Daleiden, whose undercover video investigation exposed Planned Parenthood’s involvement in the sale of fetal tissue, has sued a former Planned Parenthood doctor for defamation. Daleiden—who was recently ordered to pay Planned Parenthood damages in a separate lawsuit—charges that Dr. Savita Ginde made “false and defamatory claims” that an interview with her had been edited selectively to distort her role.

