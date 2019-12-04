Catholic World News

Buffalo bishop resigns; Pope names apostolic administrator

December 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The resignation of Bishop Richard Malone follows an apostolic visitation of the troubled western New York diocese. Pope Francis has named Bishop Edward Scharfenberger of Albany as apostolic administrator.

