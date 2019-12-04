Catholic World News

‘It is not the will of God’: Haiti’s bishops decry ‘scandalous opulence’ in impoverished nation

December 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing the nation’s authorities and opposition leaders, the bishops said, “It is unacceptable that some live in arrogant and scandalous opulence, and the majority languish in shameful poverty … We cannot live in a country where there are no roads, no water or hospitals.”

