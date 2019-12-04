Catholic World News

Cardinal Turkson: ‘Caritas in Veritate’ has ‘made big impact’ in Church teaching on ecology, development

December 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development offered as his reflections for a Vatican conference the tenth anniversary of Pope Benedict XVI’s encyclical letter Caritas in Veritate (Charity in Truth). The encyclical is devoted to integral human development in charity and truth.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!